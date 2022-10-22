Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $114,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,328 shares of company stock valued at $44,662,648 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.81.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $8.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $713.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,600. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $674.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $648.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $761.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

