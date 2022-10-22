Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €33.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday.

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €32.76 ($33.43) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.49. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($102.76).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

