Requisite Capital Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Requisite Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,339 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 554 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $533.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $522.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $499.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.