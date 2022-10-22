Research Analysts Set Expectations for B2Gold Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a report released on Wednesday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.40.

B2Gold Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$4.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.74. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.84 and a 12-month high of C$6.39.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$487.55 million during the quarter.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.053 dividend. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.24, for a total value of C$35,319.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,415,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,481,571.60. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total transaction of C$62,231.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,165 shares in the company, valued at C$139,619.20. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.24, for a total value of C$35,319.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,415,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,481,571.60. Insiders sold a total of 105,321 shares of company stock valued at $455,712 over the last ninety days.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.