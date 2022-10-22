Resolute Financial LLC Acquires 259 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Resolute Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $112.29 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

