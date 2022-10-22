Resolute Financial LLC Acquires 9,631 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Resolute Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Resolute Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.21. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $107.10.

