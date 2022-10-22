Resolute Financial LLC Buys 982 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Resolute Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 1.8% of Resolute Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $61.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average is $67.08. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $78.43.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.