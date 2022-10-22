Resolute Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,336 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Resolute Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 76,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $310.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.55. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.