Resolute Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Resolute Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after buying an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,096,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,764,000 after buying an additional 2,267,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,587,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,289,000 after buying an additional 1,889,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after buying an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $93.77 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.19.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.