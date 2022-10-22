Resolute Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Resolute Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $268,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38,008 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 111,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 985.8% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 70,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 64,351 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.01.

