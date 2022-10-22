Resolute Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Resolute Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Resolute Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS opened at $88.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average of $93.33. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

