Resolute Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Resolute Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Resolute Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $193.66 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

