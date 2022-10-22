Resolute Financial LLC Invests $202,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Resolute Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGC. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $130.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.28. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.30 and a one year high of $170.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.