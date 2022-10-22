Resolute Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 20,941 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Resolute Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Resolute Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $47.91 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.87.

