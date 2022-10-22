Resolute Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Resolute Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of IJT opened at $105.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.89. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

