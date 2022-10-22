Resolute Financial LLC Sells 1,185 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Resolute Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,599,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,898 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,447,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,587,000 after acquiring an additional 508,287 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 44,915.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 282,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 282,068 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 230,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,587,000 after acquiring an additional 180,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 497,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,071,000 after acquiring an additional 130,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $124.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.82. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $176.10.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

