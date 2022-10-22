Resolute Financial LLC Sells 2,668 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Resolute Financial LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 105,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $30.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79.

