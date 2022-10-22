Resolute Financial LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Resolute Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $93.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $115.50.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

