Resolute Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Resolute Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $173.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

