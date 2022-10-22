Reviewing Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) & TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS)

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) and Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of TechPrecision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Fast Radius shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of TechPrecision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TechPrecision and Fast Radius, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechPrecision 0 0 0 0 N/A Fast Radius 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Fast Radius has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 650.00%. Given Fast Radius’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fast Radius is more favorable than TechPrecision.

This table compares TechPrecision and Fast Radius’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechPrecision -8.96% -14.87% -6.22% Fast Radius N/A N/A -38.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TechPrecision and Fast Radius’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechPrecision $22.28 million 2.16 -$350,000.00 ($0.07) -20.00 Fast Radius $20.01 million 1.51 $5.95 million N/A N/A

Fast Radius has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TechPrecision.

Summary

Fast Radius beats TechPrecision on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems. The company also provides support services to its manufacturing capabilities comprising manufacturing engineering, quality control, materials procurement, production control, and final assembly. Its finished products are used various markets, including defense, aerospace, nuclear, medical, and precision industrial. TechPrecision Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Westminster, Massachusetts.

About Fast Radius

Fast Radius, Inc. operates as a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. The company's Cloud Manufacturing Platform supports engineers, product developers, and supply chain professionals in various stages of product design and manufacturing, including design, make, and fulfill. It offers a range of manufacturing technologies, including additive manufacturing, computer numerically controlled machining, injection molding, sheet metal, urethane casting, and other manufacturing methods. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

