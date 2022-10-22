Reviewing TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) & Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF)

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.4% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and TPG RE Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A TPG RE Finance Trust 37.31% 7.13% 1.94%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tritax Big Box REIT 1 2 1 0 2.00 TPG RE Finance Trust 0 1 1 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tritax Big Box REIT and TPG RE Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.31%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and TPG RE Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TPG RE Finance Trust $240.72 million 2.43 $138.55 million $0.97 7.81

TPG RE Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats Tritax Big Box REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

(Get Rating)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity in this sub-sector of the UK logistics market owing to strong tenant demand and limited supply of Big Boxes. The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies (REIT), is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.