Reviewing Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wolfspeed and Infineon Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $746.20 million 17.60 -$200.90 million ($1.70) -62.22 Infineon Technologies $13.22 billion 2.47 $1.40 billion $1.64 15.24

Analyst Recommendations

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wolfspeed and Infineon Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 1 4 12 0 2.65 Infineon Technologies 1 1 5 0 2.57

Wolfspeed currently has a consensus target price of $123.13, suggesting a potential upside of 16.41%. Infineon Technologies has a consensus target price of $39.82, suggesting a potential upside of 59.33%. Given Infineon Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Infineon Technologies is more favorable than Wolfspeed.

Profitability

This table compares Wolfspeed and Infineon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -26.92% -4.93% -3.23% Infineon Technologies 14.59% 18.41% 9.43%

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats Wolfspeed on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Infineon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company's Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, driver ICs, SIC diodes, and IGBT modules and stacks for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers gas sensors, MEMS microphones, and pressure sensors chips; discrete low-voltage, mid-voltage, and high-voltage power MOSFETs; control ICs; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, Internet of Things, LED and conventional lighting systems, mobile devices, and power management applications. The company's Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, Internet of Things, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.