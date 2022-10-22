Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 1,806 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $42.07 and a twelve month high of $64.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99.

