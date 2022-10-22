Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Price Target Cut to GBX 497

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 634 ($7.66) to GBX 497 ($6.01) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Rightmove from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC started coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a reduce rating for the company. Investec upgraded Rightmove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rightmove from GBX 608 ($7.35) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $607.83.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Trading Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. Rightmove has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $22.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09.

Rightmove Cuts Dividend

Rightmove Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%.

(Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.