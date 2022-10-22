RLI (NYSE:RLI) Announces Earnings Results

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. RLI had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 34.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

RLI Stock Up 8.0 %

RLI stock opened at $121.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. RLI has a 52-week low of $96.22 and a 52-week high of $121.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.37.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. RLI’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of RLI by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of RLI by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of RLI by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.