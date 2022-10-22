RLI (NYSE:RLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. RLI had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 34.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.
RLI Stock Up 8.0 %
Shares of RLI traded up $9.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.26. The stock had a trading volume of 413,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a 1-year low of $96.22 and a 1-year high of $121.93.
RLI Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.
Institutional Trading of RLI
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on RLI to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.67.
RLI Company Profile
RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.
