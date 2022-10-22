RLI (NYSE:RLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. RLI had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 34.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

RLI Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of RLI traded up $9.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.26. The stock had a trading volume of 413,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a 1-year low of $96.22 and a 1-year high of $121.93.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of RLI by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RLI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in RLI by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in RLI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on RLI to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

