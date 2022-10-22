Robert W. Baird Cuts Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Price Target to $4.00

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Performance

NYSE:AMAM opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 41.0% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 434,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

