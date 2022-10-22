Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPLK. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered their target price on Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.14.

Splunk Trading Up 1.3 %

Splunk stock opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Splunk has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average is $100.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

