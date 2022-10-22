Robert W. Baird Raises ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $94.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MAN stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

