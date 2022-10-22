Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $82,420.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Craig Donato sold 7,713 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $320,860.80.

Roblox stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 412.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.05.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

