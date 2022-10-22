Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Acquires $21,030.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKTGet Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $21,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 428,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,004,500.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 21st, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,805.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 19th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $21,440.00.
  • On Friday, October 14th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $21,632.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 12th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $22,011.00.
  • On Monday, October 10th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $21,408.00.
  • On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $21,681.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $21,452.00.
  • On Monday, October 3rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $21,483.00.
  • On Friday, September 30th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $21,590.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 28th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $21,280.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 1.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

