Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Acquires $21,030.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $21,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 428,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,004,500.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,805.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $21,440.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $21,632.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $22,011.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $21,408.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $21,681.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $21,452.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $21,483.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $21,590.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $21,280.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 1.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

