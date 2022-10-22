Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $8.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.48.
A number of research firms have commented on RKT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
RKT opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 1.74. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,786.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,669,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,385,135.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 934,000 shares of company stock worth $7,284,999 in the last ninety days. 94.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 89,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
