Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $8.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.48.

A number of research firms have commented on RKT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 1.74. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,786.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,669,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,385,135.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 934,000 shares of company stock worth $7,284,999 in the last ninety days. 94.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 89,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

