Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at JMP Securities

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

ROOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Root from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $36.00 to $22.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $37.26 to $20.93 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Root to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Root to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

ROOT stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. Root has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $116.73.

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($6.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($8.81) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.97 million. Root had a negative net margin of 115.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Root will post -23.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Root in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Root by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

