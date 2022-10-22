Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ROP opened at $370.73 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

