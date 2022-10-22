Rosenblatt Securities Increases MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $214.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $213.00 to $214.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $289.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $243.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $422.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.7% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in MarketAxess by 18.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

