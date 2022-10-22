Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Price Target to GBX 235

Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 235 ($2.84) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Adriatic Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ADMLF opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Adriatic Metals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

