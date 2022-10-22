Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 23,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBRA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 631.61%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

