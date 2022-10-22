Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Purchased by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,530 shares during the period. Sabre makes up 0.3% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.26% of Sabre worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sabre by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,903,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,042,000 after buying an additional 2,546,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,816,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,569 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,687,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 2,508.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,052,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,609 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SABR shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Sabre Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SABR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,882,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,300. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.71 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sabre

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

