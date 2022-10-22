Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Safe Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

SB opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $90.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.47 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 58.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Institutional Trading of Safe Bulkers

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 25.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 26,246 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 227.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 288,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 200,317 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 212.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 699,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 475,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 22.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 235,934 shares during the last quarter. 27.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.