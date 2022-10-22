Safe (SAFE) Trading Down 18.5% This Week

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, Safe has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market cap of $85.84 million and approximately $121,760.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $4.12 or 0.00021480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.55839352 USD and is up 12.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $127,136.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

