Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.45.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,130,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,489. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.61, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $137.59 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $411,102.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,066,916.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $411,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,066,916.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,759.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,166.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,131,361. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

