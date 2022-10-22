SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $536.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SALRF shares. Barclays decreased their target price on SalMar ASA from 639.00 to 610.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 7th. Danske upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, DNB Markets cut SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

SalMar ASA Price Performance

SALRF stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59. SalMar ASA has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

