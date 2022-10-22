Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires 2,258 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $173,214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after purchasing an additional 658,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after purchasing an additional 610,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $83,786,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

VTV traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.31. 3,818,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,698. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.94 and a 200 day moving average of $136.86.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.