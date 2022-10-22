Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires 7,939 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 126.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,264,000 after purchasing an additional 727,704 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 419,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,932,000 after acquiring an additional 347,300 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 112.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 75,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $86,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUB traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $32.42. 320,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,858. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

