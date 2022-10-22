Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys 6,726 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 221.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,769 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.9 %

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.63.

NYSE MCD traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.55. 3,254,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,296. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.88 and a 200 day moving average of $250.04. The company has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

