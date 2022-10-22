Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $73.98 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,014 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 11.4% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.26% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $73,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,620.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.79. 2,695,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,802. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.66.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
