Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 970 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 87,328 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.04. 5,178,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.66. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Citigroup reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

