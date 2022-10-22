Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 16,725 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,725 shares during the quarter. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 1.9% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $12,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 82,295 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 405,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 71,511 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,265,000.

Shares of PEY stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. 366,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,556. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

