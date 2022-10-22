Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 4,099 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 3.9% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $25,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,104. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.26. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66.
