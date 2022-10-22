Salomon & Ludwin LLC Takes $613,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after acquiring an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,115,941,000 after buying an additional 79,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,284,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,114,812,000 after acquiring an additional 264,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,976,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,310,643. The firm has a market cap of $138.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

